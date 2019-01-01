鈴木まりやBorn 29 April 1991
鈴木まりや
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bee23904-d1a3-41fa-9ca9-344dffe4ccbe
鈴木まりや Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariya Suzuki (鈴木 まりや Suzuki Mariya, born April 29, 1991) is a Japanese idol, singer and actress. She joined the girl group AKB48 in 2009 where she participated in a number of their singles, and was one of two Japanese members to transfer and to become founding members of the Chinese idol sister group SNH48 in 2012. She then was a concurrent member of both AKB48 and SNH48 from 2013 to 2016, after which she returned to AKB48 until she graduated from the group in 2017. She has starred in three horror films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
鈴木まりや Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist