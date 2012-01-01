The Eureka Brass Band
The Eureka Brass Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Eureka Brass Band was the name of two prominent but unrelated Louisiana-based brass bands, one from Lake Charles, Louisiana, formed around 1881, and the other from New Orleans, formed around 1920.
