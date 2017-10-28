Annette HanshawBorn 18 October 1901. Died 13 March 1985
Annette Hanshaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1901-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bedec4b9-5808-4c68-a8f8-475a37626298
Annette Hanshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Annette Hanshaw (October 18, 1901 – March 13, 1985) was an American Jazz Age singer. She was one of the most popular radio stars of the 1930s. Over four million of her records had been sold by 1934.
In her ten-year recording career, she recorded about 250 sides. In a 1934 poll conducted by Radio Stars magazine, she received the title of best female popular singer (Bing Crosby was voted the best male popular singer). Second place went to Ethel Shutta, third place went to Ruth Etting, and fourth place went to Kate Smith.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Annette Hanshaw Tracks
Sort by
Whos That Knockin?
Annette Hanshaw
Whos That Knockin?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whos That Knockin?
Last played on
Lovable And Sweet
Annette Hanshaw
Lovable And Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovable And Sweet
Last played on
I Like What You Like
Annette Hanshaw
I Like What You Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like What You Like
Last played on
we just couldn't say goodbe
Annette Hanshaw
we just couldn't say goodbe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
we just couldn't say goodbe
Last played on
Button Up Your Overcoat
Annette Hanshaw
Button Up Your Overcoat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Button Up Your Overcoat
Last played on
Lovable and Sweet
Annette Hanshaw
Lovable and Sweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzdf4.jpglink
Lovable and Sweet
Last played on
Little White Lies
Annette Hanshaw
Little White Lies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little White Lies
Last played on
I Cover The Waterfront
Annette Hanshaw
I Cover The Waterfront
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzdf4.jpglink
I Cover The Waterfront
Last played on
Ain't That A Grand And Glorious Feeling?
Annette Hanshaw
Ain't That A Grand And Glorious Feeling?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ive Got It
Annette Hanshaw
Ive Got It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ive Got It
Last played on
Ho Hum
Annette Hanshaw
Ho Hum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ho Hum
Last played on
Don't Blame Me
Annette Hanshaw
Don't Blame Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Blame Me
Last played on
I Have To Have You
Annette Hanshaw
I Have To Have You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have To Have You
Last played on
Am I Blue
Annette Hanshaw
Am I Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I Blue
Last played on
I Can't Give You Anything But Love, Baby
Annette Hanshaw
I Can't Give You Anything But Love, Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know Why [I Just Do]
Annette Hanshaw
I Don't Know Why [I Just Do]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know Why [I Just Do]
Last played on
I Want To Be Bad
Annette Hanshaw
I Want To Be Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want To Be Bad
Last played on
Lover Come Back To Me
Annette Hanshaw
Lover Come Back To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Come Back To Me
Last played on
would you like to take a walk
Annette Hanshaw
would you like to take a walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
would you like to take a walk
Last played on
If You Want The Rainbow, You Must Have The Rain
Annette Hanshaw
If You Want The Rainbow, You Must Have The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Telling It To The Daisies
Annette Hanshaw
Telling It To The Daisies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Telling It To The Daisies
Last played on
Annette Hanshaw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist