Loucas Yiorkas (Greek: Λούκας Γιώρκας;; born in Larnaca, Aradippou, Cyprus, on 18 October 1986), is a Greek-Cypriot singer and model and the winner of the first season of the Greek version of the television talent series The X Factor. In September 2009 he released his first EP album, Mazi, which attained gold status. He studies Biology at the University of Patras. Giorkas represented Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Germany along with Stereo Mike with the song "Watch My Dance", placing seventh with 120 points.