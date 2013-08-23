Loukas GiorkasBorn 18 October 1986
Loukas Giorkas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bedd8858-72a7-4d88-8319-0cc9ec318a0d
Loukas Giorkas Biography (Wikipedia)
Loucas Yiorkas (Greek: Λούκας Γιώρκας;; born in Larnaca, Aradippou, Cyprus, on 18 October 1986), is a Greek-Cypriot singer and model and the winner of the first season of the Greek version of the television talent series The X Factor. In September 2009 he released his first EP album, Mazi, which attained gold status. He studies Biology at the University of Patras. Giorkas represented Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Germany along with Stereo Mike with the song "Watch My Dance", placing seventh with 120 points.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loukas Giorkas Tracks
Sort by
Watch My Dance
Loukas Giorkas
Watch My Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watch My Dance
Last played on
Loukas Giorkas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist