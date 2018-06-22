Renato CelliniBorn 24 April 1912. Died 25 March 1967
Renato Cellini
1912-04-24
Renato Cellini Biography (Wikipedia)
Renato Cellini (April 24, 1912 – March 25, 1967) was an Italian opera conductor. His father was Ezio Cellini, who was a stage director who worked with Arturo Toscanini.
Renato Cellini Tracks
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)
Les Pecheurs de Perles: "Au fond du temple saint"
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs de Perles: "Au fond du temple saint"
Les Pecheurs de Perles: "Au fond du temple saint"
The Pearl Fishers: "Au fond du temple"
Georges Bizet
The Pearl Fishers: "Au fond du temple"
The Pearl Fishers: "Au fond du temple"
Les Pecheurs de perles - opera in 3 acts
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs de perles - opera in 3 acts
Les Pecheurs de perles - opera in 3 acts
Au Fond du Temple Saint (Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
Au Fond du Temple Saint (Pearl Fishers)
Au Fond du Temple Saint (Pearl Fishers)
Duet from The Pearl Fishers - Au fond du temple saint
Georges Bizet
Duet from The Pearl Fishers - Au fond du temple saint
Duet from The Pearl Fishers - Au fond du temple saint
Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba
Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba
