Shrag were a British post-punk-influenced indiepop band, based in London and Brighton. The band released three albums on the Where It's at Is Where You Are label, the last a joint release on Fortuna Pop!
Mark E Smith
Mark E Smith
Mark E Smith
Tights In August (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
Tights In August (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
Rabbit Kids (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
Rabbit Kids (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
Faux Coda (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
Faux Coda (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
A Certain Violence (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
A Certain Violence (6 Music Session, 21 Jan 2010)
Spines Of Old Cathedrals
Spines Of Old Cathedrals
Spines Of Old Cathedrals
Chasing Consummations
Chasing Consummations
Chasing Consummations
Devastating Bones
Devastating Bones
Devastating Bones
Unseasonal Thoughts
Unseasonal Thoughts
Unseasonal Thoughts
Show Us Your Canines
Show Us Your Canines
Show Us Your Canines
You're the Shout
You're the Shout
You're the Shout
Tears Of A Landlord
Tears Of A Landlord
Tears Of A Landlord
Tendons In The Night
Tendons In The Night
Tendons In The Night
More Than Mornings
More Than Mornings
More Than Mornings
