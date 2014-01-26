Fran WarrenBorn 4 March 1926. Died 4 March 2013
Fran Warren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bed66b6b-3ffb-4a05-8878-e2984030b717
Fran Warren Biography (Wikipedia)
Frances Wolfe (March 4, 1926 – March 4, 2013), known by her stage name, Fran Warren, was an American popular singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fran Warren Tracks
Sort by
Exactly Like You
Fran Warren
Exactly Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exactly Like You
Last played on
A Sunday Kind Of Love
Fran Warren
A Sunday Kind Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Sunday Kind Of Love
Last played on
Fran Warren Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist