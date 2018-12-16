Belbury Poly
Belbury Poly
Belbury Poly Biography (Wikipedia)
Belbury Poly is the studio band of Ghost Box Records co-founder Jim Jupp. Jupp is the main composer and producer and also plays synth, keyboards and guitar. Other members are session musicians, that have included: Christopher Budd on bass and lead guitar, Jim Musgrave on drums, James Allen on drums, David Sharp on acoustic guitar and Jon Brooks on piano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Belbury Poly Tracks
Scarlet Ceremony
Hey Now Here He Comes
Tangled Beams
The Music Room
Water Wheel
Old Ways In
Downstream
The Willows
Model Country
Owls And Flowers
Now Then/Chapel Perilous
Far Off Things
The Absolute Elsewhere
Now Ends The Beginning
The All At Once Club
The Geography
Wildspot
Swingalong
Farmers Angle
Earth Lights
A Pilgrim's Progress
Chapel Perilous
Belbury Poly Logtone B/Cantalus
A Pilgrim's Path
Goat Foot
Warm Air
Designated Wizard Practice Area
Far off things – Ghost Box
Monstroom
A Great Day Out
The Hidden Door
Belbury Poly Links
