Steak Number EightFormed 2007
Steak Number Eight
2007
Steak Number Eight Biography (Wikipedia)
Steak Number Eight is a post-metal/sludge metal band based in Wevelgem, Belgium. Their music is a combination of post-rock and sludge metal, and is influenced by bands like Pelican, Isis, Sunn O))) and Amenra.
Steak Number Eight Tracks
Principal Features Of The Cult
Principal Features Of The Cult
Ashore
Ashore
Ashore
Black Eyed
Black Eyed
Black Eyed
Pyromaniac
Pyromaniac
Pyromaniac
