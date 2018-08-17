PlatnumUK bassline group. Formed 2004
Platnum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bed3d158-e79a-408c-addf-ec640f060288
Platnum Biography (Wikipedia)
Platnum are a British bassline vocal group from Manchester, England, consisting of male vocalist Aaron Evers and female vocalists Mina Poli and Michelle McKenna. The trio are best known for providing the vocals on H "Two" O's 2008 single, "What's It Gonna Be?", which reached number two in the UK Singles Chart in February 2008. Platnum, who formed around 2004, have worked with DJs Jamie Duggan and Q as well as producers Virgo, H "Two" O and Nastee Boi.
The groups highly anticipated second single, "Love Shy (Thinking About You)" was released on 29 September 2008 and they have also started work on their debut album which became a mixtape. They were touring, supporting N-Dubz, in the UK in Autumn 2009.
Platnum Tracks
What's It Gonna Be (feat. Platnum)
H Two O
What's It Gonna Be (feat. Platnum)
What's It Gonna Be (feat. Platnum)
What's It Gonna Be (feat. Platnum)
H2O
What's It Gonna Be (feat. Platnum)
What's It Gonna Be (feat. Platnum)
Love Shy
Platnum
Love Shy
Love Shy
What's It Gonna Be (Agent X Re-Rub Club Mix) (feat. Platnum)
H Two O
What's It Gonna Be (Agent X Re-Rub Club Mix) (feat. Platnum)
What's It Gonna Be (Agent X Re-Rub Club Mix) (feat. Platnum)
Love Me Tomorrow (Sticky Remix)
Platnum
Love Me Tomorrow (Sticky Remix)
Love Me Tomorrow (Sticky Remix)
U & I (TRC Mix)
Platnum
U & I (TRC Mix)
U & I (TRC Mix)
Signals (Zed Bias Remix)
Platnum
Signals (Zed Bias Remix)
Signals (Zed Bias Remix)
Solar System (DJ Q Remix)
Platnum
Solar System (DJ Q Remix)
Solar System (DJ Q Remix)
Solar System (**World Exclusive**)
Platnum
Solar System (**World Exclusive**)
Solar System (**World Exclusive**)
Over The Heartache
Platnum
Over The Heartache
Over The Heartache
Signals (DJ Q Remix)
Miss Platnum
Signals (DJ Q Remix)
Signals (DJ Q Remix)
Dirty Little Secret (TS7 Remix)
Platnum
Dirty Little Secret (TS7 Remix)
Dirty Little Secret (TS7 Remix)
Signals (DJ Q Bassline Remix)
Platnum
Signals (DJ Q Bassline Remix)
Signals (DJ Q Bassline Remix)
