Platnum are a British bassline vocal group from Manchester, England, consisting of male vocalist Aaron Evers and female vocalists Mina Poli and Michelle McKenna. The trio are best known for providing the vocals on H "Two" O's 2008 single, "What's It Gonna Be?", which reached number two in the UK Singles Chart in February 2008. Platnum, who formed around 2004, have worked with DJs Jamie Duggan and Q as well as producers Virgo, H "Two" O and Nastee Boi.

The groups highly anticipated second single, "Love Shy (Thinking About You)" was released on 29 September 2008 and they have also started work on their debut album which became a mixtape. They were touring, supporting N-Dubz, in the UK in Autumn 2009.