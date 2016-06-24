Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde (Cuenca ca. 1595 – after 1638) was a Spanish Baroque composer and virtuoso player of the dulcian, a predecessor to the modern bassoon. He was an Augustinian friar who was employed at the archducal court at Innsbruck from 1628 to 1630, and was the son, or possibly grandson, of Bartolome de Selma (d. 1616), luthier to the Spanish royal chapel. His compositions include the Primo libro de canzoni, fantasie & correnti (Venice, 1638), and manuscript vocal works.
Canzona No 2
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Canzona No 2
Canzona No 2
Canzona Seconda
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Canzona Seconda
Canzona Seconda
Canzon prima a canto e basso
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Canzon prima a canto e basso
Canzon prima a canto e basso
Canzona terza
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Canzona terza
Canzona terza
Canzon à 2 tenori / Balletti e Gagliarda à 2 / Vestiva I Colli, basso & soprano passegiato
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Canzon à 2 tenori / Balletti e Gagliarda à 2 / Vestiva I Colli, basso & soprano passegiato
Correnti & Balletto à 3
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Correnti & Balletto à 3
Correnti & Balletto à 3
