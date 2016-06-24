Fray Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde (Cuenca ca. 1595 – after 1638) was a Spanish Baroque composer and virtuoso player of the dulcian, a predecessor to the modern bassoon. He was an Augustinian friar who was employed at the archducal court at Innsbruck from 1628 to 1630, and was the son, or possibly grandson, of Bartolome de Selma (d. 1616), luthier to the Spanish royal chapel. His compositions include the Primo libro de canzoni, fantasie & correnti (Venice, 1638), and manuscript vocal works.