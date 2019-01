Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” (May 2018) , is a Nigerian recording artist, performer and entertainer best known for his chart-topping single "Woju" and his critically acclaimed song, Yeba.Formally signed to G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, he left the company in November 2017 to create his own record label, Fly Boy Inc.