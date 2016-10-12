Gloria Estefan (born Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo; September 1, 1957) is a Cuban-American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She started her career as the lead singer in the group "Miami Latin Boys" which later became known as Miami Sound Machine.

Estefan experienced worldwide success with "Conga" in 1985. The song became Estefan's signature song and led to the Miami Sound Machine winning the grand prix in the 15th annual Tokyo Music Festival in 1986. In the middle of 1988, she and the band got their first number-one hit for the song "Anything for You." She is a contralto.

In March 1990, Estefan had a severe accident in her tour bus. She made her comeback in March 1991 with a new world tour and album called Into The Light. Her 1993 Spanish-language album, Mi Tierra, won the first of her three Grammy Awards for Best Tropical Latin Album. It was the first number-one album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, established when it was released. It was also the first Diamond album in Spain. Many of her songs, such as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Here We Are," "Coming Out of the Dark," "Bad Boy," "Oye!," "Party Time" and a remake of "Turn the Beat Around" became international chart-topping hits. Estefan has sold an estimated 115 million records worldwide, including 31.5 million in the United States alone.