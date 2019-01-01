The RamblersDutch jazz group, played with Coleman Hawkins et al.. Formed 1 September 1926
The Ramblers
1926-09-01
The Ramblers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ramblers are a jazz and dance music orchestra from the Netherlands, active since 1926. They were a popular radio band in Holland and were instrumental in popularizing jazz music in the Low Countries.
Among the group's members over the years were Theo Uden Masman (the group's leader from 1926 until 1964), Louis De Vries, Piet Noordijk, Ack van Rooyen, and Jozef Cleber.
