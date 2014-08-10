Ken MaynardBorn 21 July 1895. Died 23 March 1973
Ken Maynard
1895-07-21
Ken Maynard Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Olin Maynard (July 21, 1895 – March 23, 1973) was an American motion picture stuntman and actor. He appeared in more than 90 films over 20 years with his white cowboy hat, fancy shirt, and a pair of six-shooters.
