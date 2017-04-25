Kenneth Richardson
Kenneth Richardson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bec64ee5-5aaf-4d57-a657-faa9b5abf13d
Kenneth Richardson Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: John Adams conducts Doctor Atomic
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4rfxj
Barbican, London
2017-04-25T22:17:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04pcw6v.jpg
25
Apr
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: John Adams conducts Doctor Atomic
19:00
Barbican, London
Proms 2016: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emgv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-19T22:17:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwfh.jpg
19
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Bellini: Adelson e Salvini
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecwv2m
Barbican, London
2016-05-11T22:17:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02dxppl.jpg
11
May
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Bellini: Adelson e Salvini
19:00
Barbican, London
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Louis Andriessen: La Commedia
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3wv2m
Barbican, London
2016-02-12T22:17:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02j6sc6.jpg
12
Feb
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Louis Andriessen: La Commedia
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4xc6q
Barbican, London
2015-05-02T22:17:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02pd3fj.jpg
2
May
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Smetana Dalibor
19:00
Barbican, London
Back to artist