Frazier Othel Thompson III (born July 3, 1980), better known by his stage name Trae tha Truth or simply Trae, is an American hip hop recording artist from Houston, Texas. Apart from his solo career, Trae is also known as a member of the underground rap collective Screwed Up Click, as well as one-half of the Southern hip hop duo ABN, and one of the founding members of the group Guerilla Maab, alongside fellow rappers Z-Ro and Dougie D. Trae tha Truth currently hosts Banned Radio on XXL, on Dash Radio.