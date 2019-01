TRU (an abbreviation of The Real Untouchables) was an American hip hop group from Richmond to New Orleans, active from 1989 to 2005. The group originally consisted of rappers on the New Orleans-founded record label, No Limit Records. The members are brothers Master P, C-Murder, and Silkk the Shocker.

