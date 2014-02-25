The Fooo ConspiracyThe Fooo
FO&O was a Swedish pop boy band made up of Oscar Enestad, Omar Rudberg and Felix Sandman. Originally established in October 2013 under the name The Fooo, the group changed its name to The Fooo Conspiracy in September 2014. Founding member Oscar "Olly" Molander left the group in November 2016, and the group changed its name for a third time in February 2017, to FO&O.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
