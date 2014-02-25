FO&O was a Swedish pop boy band made up of Oscar Enestad, Omar Rudberg and Felix Sandman. Originally established in October 2013 under the name The Fooo, the group changed its name to The Fooo Conspiracy in September 2014. Founding member Oscar "Olly" Molander left the group in November 2016, and the group changed its name for a third time in February 2017, to FO&O.