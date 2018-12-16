Billy GrammerBorn 28 August 1925. Died 10 August 2011
Billy Grammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bebda155-1e87-4b09-aacb-0de9ff69441a
Billy Grammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Wayne Grammer (August 28, 1925 – August 10, 2011) was an American country music singer and accomplished guitar player. He recorded the million-selling "Gotta Travel On", which made it onto both the country and pop music charts in 1959. Grammer would become a regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry, eventually designing, and marketing his namesake guitar after co-founding a guitar company, in Nashville, Tennessee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Grammer Tracks
Sort by
GOTTA TRAVEL ON
Billy Grammer
GOTTA TRAVEL ON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GOTTA TRAVEL ON
Last played on
Bonaparte's Retreat
Billy Grammer
Bonaparte's Retreat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonaparte's Retreat
Last played on
Billy Grammer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist