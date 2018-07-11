Gail LaughtonBorn 21 September 1921. Died 9 September 1985
Gail Laughton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1921-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bebbe16b-866d-45de-9d76-e5f53736a6a6
Gail Laughton Biography (Wikipedia)
Gail Laughton, born Denzil Gail Laughton (1921–1985), was an American jazz harpist. He worked in Hollywood, playing on many film and cartoon soundtracks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gail Laughton Tracks
Sort by
Pompeii 76 A.D.
Gail Laughton
Pompeii 76 A.D.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pompeii 76 A.D.
Last played on
Gail Laughton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Clara Amfo: Blissed out by Debussy's piano music
-
Debussy: Violin Sonata
-
Debussy: Piano Preludes (Book 1)
-
Debussy
-
Steven Osborne's utterly enchanting Debussy
-
The 40-strong Estonian 'E Stuudio Youth Choir' fill the studio with their sound
-
Danny Driver plays the Debussy piece inspired by the image of a goldfish and its reflection...
-
Blissful tranquillity: Emily Sun plays Debussy
-
An Interlude from Debussy
-
A short walk through the Scottish summer sunshine
Back to artist