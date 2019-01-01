Margarita Ibrahimoff (born October 26, 1956), better known by her stage name of Rita Wilson, is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and producer. She appeared in the films Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Now and Then (1995), Jingle All the Way (1996), The Story of Us (1999) and Runaway Bride (1999). Wilson has also performed on Broadway and on television, and she has produced several films, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002).