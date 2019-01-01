Rita WilsonAmerican actress. Born 26 October 1956
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Margarita Ibrahimoff (born October 26, 1956), better known by her stage name of Rita Wilson, is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and producer. She appeared in the films Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Now and Then (1995), Jingle All the Way (1996), The Story of Us (1999) and Runaway Bride (1999). Wilson has also performed on Broadway and on television, and she has produced several films, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
