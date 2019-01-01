Desa (pronounced dess-uh) is a rock band from Oakland, California. The band is signed to MDB Records and released its second album in 2006. The band completed a two-month US tour with labelmates Rx Bandits to help promote the new album. On September 9, 2008, they put their latest EP, Revenge Body, up for free download on their website in conjunction with The Sound of Animals Fighting's new release, The Ocean and the Sun.