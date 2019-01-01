DESAFormed 2003. Disbanded 2011
DESA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/beb3d00a-51a7-4c10-b798-b6d72d79802c
DESA Biography (Wikipedia)
Desa (pronounced dess-uh) is a rock band from Oakland, California. The band is signed to MDB Records and released its second album in 2006. The band completed a two-month US tour with labelmates Rx Bandits to help promote the new album. On September 9, 2008, they put their latest EP, Revenge Body, up for free download on their website in conjunction with The Sound of Animals Fighting's new release, The Ocean and the Sun.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DESA Tracks
Sort by
DESA Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist