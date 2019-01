Eldbjørg Raknes (born 9 February 1970 in Midsund, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz vocalist known for her a cappella vocal performances, innovative improvised vocals and electronic effects. She has collaborated with musicians such as Jon Balke, Anders Jormin, Bendik Hofseth, Christian Wallumrød, Arve Henriksen, Ketil Bjørnstad, and Ståle Storløkken. She is the sister of the bassist Steinar Raknes.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia