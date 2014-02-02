Eldbjørg Raknes (born 9 February 1970 in Midsund, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz vocalist known for her a cappella vocal performances, innovative improvised vocals and electronic effects. She has collaborated with musicians such as Jon Balke, Anders Jormin, Bendik Hofseth, Christian Wallumrød, Arve Henriksen, Ketil Bjørnstad, and Ståle Storløkken. She is the sister of the bassist Steinar Raknes.