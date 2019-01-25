Jaki GrahamBorn 15 September 1956
Jaki Graham
1956-09-15
Jaki Graham Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacqueline Maureen Graham (born 15 September 1956) is a British singer-songwriter. Following her hit version of "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love" with David Grant in 1985, Graham scored a further five UK Top 20 hits over a two-year period. In 1994, her cover version of Chaka Khan's hit "Ain't Nobody" reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Dance Chart.
