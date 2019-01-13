Jodie AyshaBorn 14 May 1989
Jodie Aysha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/beafd550-4cb4-47e1-b930-4a9d95482600
Jodie Aysha Biography (Wikipedia)
Jodie Aysha Henderson (born 22 November 1988 in Leeds, England)[citation needed] is an English singer and songwriter. Henderson had her first taste of success at the age of 18 when her song "Heartbroken", which she wrote when she was 14 about her older sister who at the time was heartbroken, was remixed by producer T2. "Heartbroken" reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, only to be held off the top spot by X Factor winner Leona Lewis. "Heartbroken" remained at the number 2 spot for three weeks and enjoyed 46 weeks in the UK Top 40 Singles Chart.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jodie Aysha Tracks
Sort by
Heartbroken (LI) (feat. Jodie Aysha)
T2 & Jodie Aysha
Heartbroken (LI) (feat. Jodie Aysha)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbroken (LI) (feat. Jodie Aysha)
Performer
Last played on
Heartbroken (feat. Jodie Aysha)
T2
Heartbroken (feat. Jodie Aysha)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbroken (feat. Jodie Aysha)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jodie Aysha
Jodie Aysha Links
Back to artist