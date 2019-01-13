Jodie Aysha Henderson (born 22 November 1988 in Leeds, England)[citation needed] is an English singer and songwriter. Henderson had her first taste of success at the age of 18 when her song "Heartbroken", which she wrote when she was 14 about her older sister who at the time was heartbroken, was remixed by producer T2. "Heartbroken" reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, only to be held off the top spot by X Factor winner Leona Lewis. "Heartbroken" remained at the number 2 spot for three weeks and enjoyed 46 weeks in the UK Top 40 Singles Chart.[citation needed]