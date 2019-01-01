M‐1US rapper, of dead prez. Born 12 May 1972
M‐1
1972-05-12
M‐1 Biography (Wikipedia)
Mutulu Olugbala (born Lavonne Alford on May 12, 1972), better known by his stage name M-1, is an American rapper, activist and author from Brooklyn, New York. He is best known for his work as one half of the Political hip hop duo Dead Prez with stic.man.
