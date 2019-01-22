ShawnnaUS rapper Rashawnna Guy, the “Queen of Chicago”. Born 3 January 1978
Shawnna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/beae0387-b082-4901-b87e-e336706bd727
Shawnna Biography (Wikipedia)
Rashawnna Guy (born January 3, 1978), better known by her stage name Shawnna, is an American rapper. She was the first female artist signed to Def Jam South through Ludacris' Disturbing tha Peace Records. She is a former member of the female Chicago rap duo Infamous Syndicate and she is also the daughter of the blues musician Buddy Guy.
She is known for her rapid-fire delivery and her sexually explicit image and lyrics. She is one of only seven female rappers (others being Left Eye, Lauryn Hill, Lil' Kim, Remy Ma, Iggy Azalea, and Cardi B) to ever have a number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100, with 2003's "Stand Up" with Ludacris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shawnna Tracks
Sort by
What's Your Fantasy (feat. Shawnna)
Ludacris
What's Your Fantasy (feat. Shawnna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k92fk.jpglink
What's Your Fantasy (feat. Shawnna)
Last played on
Stand Up (feat. Shawnna)
Ludacris
Stand Up (feat. Shawnna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv67f.jpglink
Stand Up (feat. Shawnna)
Last played on
Shawnna Links
Back to artist