Rashawnna Guy (born January 3, 1978), better known by her stage name Shawnna, is an American rapper. She was the first female artist signed to Def Jam South through Ludacris' Disturbing tha Peace Records. She is a former member of the female Chicago rap duo Infamous Syndicate and she is also the daughter of the blues musician Buddy Guy.

She is known for her rapid-fire delivery and her sexually explicit image and lyrics. She is one of only seven female rappers (others being Left Eye, Lauryn Hill, Lil' Kim, Remy Ma, Iggy Azalea, and Cardi B) to ever have a number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100, with 2003's "Stand Up" with Ludacris.