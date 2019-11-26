Charles "Packy" Axton (17 February 1941 Memphis Shelby County, Tennessee – 20 January 1974 Memphis Shelby County, Tennessee ) was an American rhythm and blues tenor saxophone player and bandleader, who was a member of the Mar-Keys and later the Packers.

He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Everett and Estelle Axton. Estelle Axton and her brother, Jim Stewart, were the founders of Stax Records. By 1959, Packy Axton had become a member of the Royal Spades, a group formed by Steve Cropper, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Charlie Freeman and Terry Johnson, which expanded to include a horn section composed of Axton, Don Nix and Wayne Jackson. In 1961, they renamed themselves the Mar-Keys and had a major hit with "Last Night" (number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 2 on the R&B chart). Axton, Cropper and Jackson were the only members of the band to perform on the record; the other parts were played by session musicians.

The Mar-Keys quickly fractured into what were effectively two separate groups; the Mar-Keys that continued to record in the studio and release material on Stax were often a completely different set of musicians to the Mar-Keys who played live gigs. After Cropper left the live band in 1961, soon followed by Dunn, Axton became the effective leader of the live Mar-Keys. He also worked as a session musician at Stax, working with the studio Mar-Keys (including Cropper and Dunn) on an irregular basis. Axton left Memphis—effectively severing his relationship with the Mar-Keys—in 1965 to live in Los Angeles, reportedly after a series of disagreements with Jim Stewart.