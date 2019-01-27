Betty EverettBorn 23 November 1939. Died 19 August 2001
Betty Everett
1939-11-23
Betty Everett (November 23, 1939 – August 19, 2001) was an American soul singer and pianist, best known for her biggest hit single, the million-selling "Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)", and her duet "Let It Be Me" with Jerry Butler, in which Jerry sings "without your sweet love, Betty, what would life be?".
