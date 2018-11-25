Yves SimonBorn 3 May 1944
Yves Simon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bea7a7ab-781e-459b-9272-7095505310e6
Yves Simon Biography (Wikipedia)
Yves Simon (born 3 May 1944 in Choiseul, Haute-Marne) is a French singer and writer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yves Simon Tracks
Sort by
Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet
Yves Simon
Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet
Last played on
Raconte-Toi
Yves Simon
Raconte-Toi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raconte-Toi
Last played on
Yves Simon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist