Rosa BalistreriBorn 21 March 1927. Died 20 September 1990
1927-03-21
Rosa Balistreri Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosa Balistreri (March 21, 1927 – September 20, 1990) was an Italian singer and musician. Her hoarse voice charged with melancholy and strong personality made her a Sicilian icon of the twentieth century, much like the writer Leonardo Sciascia, the poet Ignazio Buttitta and the painter Renato Guttuso, who counted all three among her admirers.[citation needed]
Buttana Di To' Ma'
