LaRon Louis James (born February 18, 1982), better known by his stage name Juelz Santana, is an American rapper and actor. He is from the Harlem neighborhood in New York City, and is a member of East Coast hip hop group The Diplomats. He appeared on Cam'ron's 2002 singles, "Oh Boy" and "Hey Ma", as well as Chris Brown 2005 #1 single, "Run It!". In 2003, his debut album From Me to U was released by Roc-A-Fella Records; his next album What the Game's Been Missing! contained the top-ten single "There It Go (The Whistle Song)".