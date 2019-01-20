Juelz SantanaBorn 18 February 1982
Juelz Santana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0249c9y.jpg
1982-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bea235a0-db63-44b1-881e-264d25791f5a
Juelz Santana Biography (Wikipedia)
LaRon Louis James (born February 18, 1982), better known by his stage name Juelz Santana, is an American rapper and actor. He is from the Harlem neighborhood in New York City, and is a member of East Coast hip hop group The Diplomats. He appeared on Cam'ron's 2002 singles, "Oh Boy" and "Hey Ma", as well as Chris Brown 2005 #1 single, "Run It!". In 2003, his debut album From Me to U was released by Roc-A-Fella Records; his next album What the Game's Been Missing! contained the top-ten single "There It Go (The Whistle Song)".
Juelz Santana Tracks
Dipset Anthem (feat. Cam'ron & Juelz Santana)
The Diplomats
The Diplomats
Dipset Anthem (feat. Cam’ron & Juelz Santana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249cb8.jpglink
Dipset Anthem (feat. Cam’ron & Juelz Santana)
Last played on
Hey Ma (feat. Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Toya)
Cam'ron
Cam’ron
Hey Ma (feat. Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Toya)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249cb8.jpglink
Hey Ma (feat. Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Toya)
Last played on
Pop Champagne (Remix)
Ron Browz
Ron Browz
Pop Champagne (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdn0.jpglink
Pop Champagne (Remix)
Last played on
Run It! (feat. Juelz Santana)
Chris Brown
Chris Brown
Run It! (feat. Juelz Santana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btyz8.jpglink
Run It! (feat. Juelz Santana)
Last played on
Oh Boy (feat. Juelz Santana)
Cam'ron
Cam’ron
Oh Boy (feat. Juelz Santana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249cb8.jpglink
Oh Boy (feat. Juelz Santana)
Last played on
Boy (feat. Juelz Santana)
Cam'ron
Cam’ron
Boy (feat. Juelz Santana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249cb8.jpglink
Boy (feat. Juelz Santana)
Last played on
Run It (Remix) (feat. Juelz Santana)
Chris Brown
Chris Brown
Run It (Remix) (feat. Juelz Santana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq43q.jpglink
Run It (Remix) (feat. Juelz Santana)
Last played on
Beamer, Benz Or Bentley
Lloyd Banks
Beamer, Benz Or Bentley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br37t.jpglink
Beamer, Benz Or Bentley
Last played on
Select (feat. Ghostface Killah, Juelz Santana & Telli)
Jesse and The Wolf
Jesse and The Wolf
Select (feat. Ghostface Killah, Juelz Santana & Telli)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxr.jpglink
Select (feat. Ghostface Killah, Juelz Santana & Telli)
Last played on
Back To The Crib (feat. Chris Brown)
Juelz Santana
Juelz Santana
Back To The Crib (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249cb8.jpglink
Back To The Crib (feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
Don't Forget About Us (Remix) (feat. Juelz Santana & Bone Thugs‐n‐Harmony)
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Don't Forget About Us (Remix) (feat. Juelz Santana & Bone Thugs‐n‐Harmony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9k.jpglink
Don't Forget About Us (Remix) (feat. Juelz Santana & Bone Thugs‐n‐Harmony)
Last played on
