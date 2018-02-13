The WeirdosUSA punk band. Formed 1976. Disbanded 2005
The Weirdos
1976
The Weirdos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Weirdos are an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California. They formed in 1975 and broke up in 1981, were occasionally active in the 1980s, and recorded new material in the 1990s. Critic Mark Deming calls them "quite simply, one of the best and brightest American bands of punk's first wave."
The Weirdos Tracks
Life Of Crime
The Weirdos
Life Of Crime
Life Of Crime
(We've Got The) Neutron Bomb
The Weirdos
(We've Got The) Neutron Bomb
(We've Got The) Neutron Bomb
Destroy All Music
The Weirdos
Destroy All Music
Destroy All Music
Solitary Confinement
The Weirdos
Solitary Confinement
