The Jags Formed 1978. Disbanded 1982
The Jags
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0466qr9.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be9ff01a-fd3f-44d1-badf-b8a7cef4529e
The Jags Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jags were a British rock band formed in North Yorkshire in 1978, composed of Nick Watkinson (vocals), John Alder (guitar/backing vocals), Steve Prudence (bass), firstly Neil Whittaker and then Alex Baird (drums), Michael Cotton (bass/backing vocals) and Patrick O'Toole (piano/keyboard).
The Jags Tracks
Back Of My Hand
The Jags
Back Of My Hand
Back Of My Hand
Last played on
I Never Was A Beachboy
The Jags
I Never Was A Beachboy
I Never Was A Beachboy
Last played on
Written on the Back of My Hand
The Jags
Written on the Back of My Hand
Written on the Back of My Hand
Last played on
The Jags Links
