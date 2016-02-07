Asylum Street Spankers was an acoustic blues and roots rock band from Austin, Texas. The band played cover versions of early jazz and comical, often risque original songs.

In 2006, the band's satirical antiwar video "Stick Magnetic Ribbons on Your SUV" surpassed 1 million views in two months on YouTube. In January 2011 the band won the 10th Annual Independent Music Awards in the Gospel category for God's Favorite Band. The band dissolved after a final tour in spring 2011.