Sam HuntNew Zealand poet. Born 4 July 1946
Sam Hunt
1946-07-04
Sam Hunt Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Percival Maitland Hunt CNZM QSM (born 4 July 1946, Castor Bay Auckland) is a New Zealand poet, especially known for his public performances of poetry, not only his own poems, but also the poems of many other poets. He has been referred to as New Zealand's best-known poet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
