IsadoraSinger of "Un garçon m'attend"
Isadora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be99ee47-7d0e-41d8-a108-63d7f00148e5
Isadora Tracks
Sort by
Visions
Isadora
Visions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Visions
Last played on
Sun Goes Down (feat. Isadora)
Bruno Martini
Sun Goes Down (feat. Isadora)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun Goes Down (feat. Isadora)
Last played on
Back to artist