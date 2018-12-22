The ParagonsJamaican rocksteady band. Disbanded 1970
The Paragons
The Paragons were a ska and rocksteady vocal group from Kingston, Jamaica, initially active in the 1960s. Their most famous track was "The Tide Is High", written by band member John Holt.
The World Is A Ghetto
The Paragons
The World Is A Ghetto
The World Is A Ghetto
The Tide Is High
The Paragons
The Tide Is High
The Tide Is High
Change Your Style
The Paragons
Change Your Style
Change Your Style
Only A Smile
The Paragons
Only A Smile
Only A Smile
On The Beach
The Paragons
On The Beach
On The Beach
Island In The Sun
The Paragons
Island In The Sun
Island In The Sun
Maybe Someday
The Paragons
Maybe Someday
Maybe Someday
Talking Love
The Paragons
Talking Love
Talking Love
The Tide Is High
The Paradons
The Tide Is High
The Tide Is High
Riding On A High and Windy Day
The Paragons
Riding On A High and Windy Day
Riding On A High and Windy Day
