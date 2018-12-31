The Osmonds are an American family music group who reached the height of their fame in the early-1970s. The group consists of siblings who are all members of the Osmond family, a family of musicians from Ogden, Utah, who have been in the public eye since the 1960s.

The Osmond Brothers began as a barbershop quartet consisting of brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay Osmond. They were later joined by younger siblings Donny and Jimmy, both of whom enjoyed success as solo artists as well. With the addition of Donny, the group became known as The Osmonds; performing both as teen idols and as a soft rock band, their peak lasted from late-1970-75. Their only sister Marie, who rarely sang with her brothers at that time, launched a successful career in 1973, both as a solo artist and as Donny's duet partner. By 1976, the band was no longer producing hit singles; that year, they transitioned into television with Donny & Marie, a popular variety show that ran until 1979.

A revival of the original Osmond Brothers lineup in the 1980s achieved moderate success in country music, and both Donny and Marie separately made comebacks in their respective fields in the late-1980s. The Osmonds Brothers have sold 77,000,000 records, while collectively, the family has sold a total of 100,000,000 records worldwide.