Fiora Cutler Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiora (full name Fiora Cutler, also known as Amy Cutler, born 21 June 1979) is an Australian musician, singer-songwriter, record producer and composer born in Tasmania, Australia, and based in Los Angeles. She performs on EDM releases. Her songs and vocals have appeared on Virgin Universal and Atlantic. Fans of her music include HRH Prince William who claimed her collaboration Heartbeat Loud with British Drum and Bass producer Andy C was his favourite running song and played it at a charity event.
Fiora Cutler Tracks
Unperfect Actor (Sonnet 23) (feat. Helena Bonham Carter, Martha Wainwright & Fiora Cutler)
Rufus Wainwright
