John Percy Simon (born July 9, 1969), better known by his stage name Percee P, is a hip hop artist from The South Bronx, New York City, United States. Unkut described him as the "legendary lyricist of the subterranean". He has collaborated with a number of musicians, including Lord Finesse, Kool Keith, Jurassic 5, Aesop Rock, and Jedi Mind Tricks.

