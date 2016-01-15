John Percy Simon (born July 9, 1969), better known by his stage name Percee P, is a hip hop artist from The South Bronx, New York City, United States. Unkut described him as the "legendary lyricist of the subterranean". He has collaborated with a number of musicians, including Lord Finesse, Kool Keith, Jurassic 5, Aesop Rock, and Jedi Mind Tricks.