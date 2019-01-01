DibsBorn 16 July 1983
Dibs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be92f06b-fbd9-4745-a679-3d4a0c8bcf67
Dibs Biography (Wikipedia)
Dibson T. Hoffweiler (born July 16, 1983) is a guitarist and singer-songwriter associated with New York City's anti-folk movement and the American Primitive Guitar genre. Hoffweiler is commonly referred to as "Dibs," his stage name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dibs Tracks
Sort by
Dibs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist