Afsal is an Indian film singer in Malayalam cinema. His first film song was "Kannilambum Villum" for the movie Valyettan in 2000. He has sung more than 200 movie songs. His popular songs include "Kai thudi thalam", "En Karalil (Raakshasi)", "Ishtamalleda Enikkishtamalleda", "Shaaba Shaaba" and "Penne en penne".