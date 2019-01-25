Blue WeaverBorn 11 March 1947
Blue Weaver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be8f9f52-f447-465a-8f15-c2ba5f3bc27c
Blue Weaver Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek John "Blue" Weaver (born 11 March 1947, Cardiff, Wales) is a Welsh keyboardist, session musician, songwriter and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blue Weaver Tracks
Sort by
Love You Inside Out
Alan Kendall
Love You Inside Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7d0.jpglink
Love You Inside Out
Last played on
Back to artist