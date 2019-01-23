Art of NoiseFormed 1983. Disbanded 2000
Art of Noise Biography (Wikipedia)
Art of Noise (also The Art of Noise) were an English avant-garde synth-pop group formed in early 1983 by engineer/producer Gary Langan and programmer J. J. Jeczalik, along with arranger Anne Dudley, producer Trevor Horn and music journalist Paul Morley. The group had international Top 20 hits with "Kiss" and the instrumental "Peter Gunn", which won a 1986 Grammy Award.
The group's mostly instrumental compositions were novel melodic sound collages based on digital sampler technology, which was new at the time. Inspired by turn-of-the-20th-century revolutions in music, the Art of Noise were initially packaged as a faceless anti- or non-group, blurring the distinction between the art and its creators. The band is noted for innovative use of electronics and computers in pop music and particularly for innovative use of sampling.
From the earliest releases on ZTT, the band referred to itself as both Art of Noise and The Art of Noise. Official and unofficial releases and press material use both versions.
Art of Noise Tracks
Sort by
Kiss
Kiss (feat. Tom Jones)
Moments In Love
Moments In Love x Praise The Lord (Vladimir Cauchemar Edition)
Opus 4.
Dragnet
Legs
Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom)
Art of Noise Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“There was a silence and then he said, What else have you got?” - Thomas Dolby on his failed song-pitch to Michael Jackson
-
Andy and Paul from OMD chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys of OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe
-
Paul Humphreys and Andy McClusky of OMD talk to Janice Long
-
OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe