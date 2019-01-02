MadeauxFuture Bass / Future House
Madeaux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be8863bb-34aa-4f92-9fba-9116dc37108b
Madeaux Tracks
Sort by
ID
Madeaux
ID
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ID
LIMBO
Madeaux
LIMBO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LIMBO
After Life vs. Runaway (Edit)
Madeaux
After Life vs. Runaway (Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worship (Madeaux Remix)
Golden Features
Worship (Madeaux Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worship (Madeaux Remix)
ID
Madeaux
ID
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ID
Faceshopping (Madeaux Remix)
SOPHIE
Faceshopping (Madeaux Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g77h2.jpglink
Faceshopping (Madeaux Remix)
Touch Me
Madeaux
Touch Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch Me
The Wave (feat. Brüx)
Madeaux
The Wave (feat. Brüx)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wave (feat. Brüx)
FEEL FREE
Madeaux
FEEL FREE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06xkb68.jpglink
FEEL FREE
Days of Faceshopping (Max Styler Smashup)
Botnek
Days of Faceshopping (Max Styler Smashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cvypf.jpglink
Days of Faceshopping (Max Styler Smashup)
Last played on
The Wave (feat. Elizabeth Rose)
Madeaux
The Wave (feat. Elizabeth Rose)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wave (feat. Elizabeth Rose)
Last played on
Utopia (Madeaux Remix)
Dombresky
Utopia (Madeaux Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Utopia (Madeaux Remix)
Last played on
ID
OG Maco
ID
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ID
Last played on
ID
Holly
ID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mw5x4.jpglink
ID
Last played on
New Wav (Wuki Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
Madeaux
New Wav (Wuki Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv5m.jpglink
New Wav (Wuki Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
Last played on
Utopia
Dombresky
Utopia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Utopia
Last played on
What U Say
Madeaux
What U Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What U Say
Last played on
Empathy (feat. Vada)
Madeaux
Empathy (feat. Vada)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Empathy (feat. Vada)
Last played on
Kill For Me (Hook N Sling Remix)
Madeux
Kill For Me (Hook N Sling Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ywn7p.jpglink
Kill For Me (Hook N Sling Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Lost in Translation (feat. A‐Trak)
Madeaux
Lost in Translation (feat. A‐Trak)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyfb.jpglink
Lost in Translation (feat. A‐Trak)
Last played on
All I See
Madeaux
All I See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I See
Last played on
New Wav (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
Madeaux
New Wav (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv5m.jpglink
New Wav (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
Last played on
Back to artist