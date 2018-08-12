Patrizio BuanneBorn 20 September 1978
Patrizio Buanne
1978-09-20
Patrizio Buanne Biography
Patrizio Franco Buanne (born 20 September 1978) is an Neapolitan-Austrian baritone singer, songwriter, and producer.
Patrizio Buanne Tracks
Stand Up (Champions Theme)
Stand Up (Champions Theme)
Stand Up (Champions Theme)
Un Angelo
Un Angelo
Un Angelo
Forever Begins Tonight
Forever Begins Tonight
Forever Begins Tonight
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Home To Mamma
Home To Mamma
Home To Mamma
Fly me to the moon
Fly me to the moon
Crazy
Crazy
Crazy
