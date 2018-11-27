Mirella FreniBorn 27 February 1935
Mirella Freni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1935-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be81ad1d-b280-40e9-8097-2c999420ed0b
Mirella Freni Biography (Wikipedia)
Mirella Freni (born Mirella Fregni on 27 February 1935) is an Italian soprano whose repertoire includes Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Freni was married for many years to the Bulgarian bass Nicolai Ghiaurov, with whom she performed and recorded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mirella Freni Tracks
Sort by
Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir
Mirella Freni
Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir
Last played on
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Giuseppe Verdi
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Last played on
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Ensemble
Last played on
Puccini: La Boheme: O Soave Fanciulla
Luciano Pavarotti
Puccini: La Boheme: O Soave Fanciulla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl4y.jpglink
Puccini: La Boheme: O Soave Fanciulla
Last played on
Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel dì Vedremo
Giacomo Puccini
Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel dì Vedremo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel dì Vedremo
Last played on
Puccini: Tosca: Love Duet Act I
Mirella Freni
Puccini: Tosca: Love Duet Act I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl4y.jpglink
Puccini: Tosca: Love Duet Act I
Last played on
Manon Lescaut - Act 2 duet 'Oh, saro la piu bella'
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut - Act 2 duet 'Oh, saro la piu bella'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut - Act 2 duet 'Oh, saro la piu bella'
Last played on
Otello - Ave Maria
Giuseppe Verdi
Otello - Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Otello - Ave Maria
Choir
Last played on
O Soave Fanciulla
Giacomo Puccini
O Soave Fanciulla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
O Soave Fanciulla
Last played on
Voici la vaste plaine (Mireille, Act 4)
Charles‐François Gounod
Voici la vaste plaine (Mireille, Act 4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Voici la vaste plaine (Mireille, Act 4)
Orchestra
Last played on
Tutti i fior (Madam Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Tutti i fior (Madam Butterfly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Tutti i fior (Madam Butterfly)
Last played on
La Boheme - Musetta's entrance
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - Musetta's entrance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme - Musetta's entrance
La Boheme - Mi chiamano Mimì
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - Mi chiamano Mimì
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme - Mi chiamano Mimì
La Boheme - Act 1 (extract)
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - Act 1 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme - Act 1 (extract)
Choir
Manon Lescaut - Act 2
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut - Act 2
Choir
Last played on
Manon Lescaut - Act 1
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut - Act 1
Choir
Last played on
La Boheme (Act 3, excerpt)
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme (Act 3, excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme (Act 3, excerpt)
Last played on
La bohème - O Soave Fanciulla
Giacomo Puccini
La bohème - O Soave Fanciulla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La bohème - O Soave Fanciulla
Last played on
Love Duet - Madam Butterfly
Mirella Freni
Love Duet - Madam Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl4y.jpglink
Love Duet - Madam Butterfly
Last played on
La Bohème; 'O mia vita' ... 'Donde lietà uscí'
Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème; 'O mia vita' ... 'Donde lietà uscí'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Bohème; 'O mia vita' ... 'Donde lietà uscí'
Last played on
Eugene Onegin: Final scene
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin: Final scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin: Final scene
Last played on
Suor Angelica: Senza mamma
Giacomo Puccini
Suor Angelica: Senza mamma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Suor Angelica: Senza mamma
Last played on
Madama Butterfly
Mirella Freni & Orchestra
Madama Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madama Butterfly
Performer
Last played on
Giunse alfin ... Deh vieni, non tardar (Le nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Giunse alfin ... Deh vieni, non tardar (Le nozze di Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Giunse alfin ... Deh vieni, non tardar (Le nozze di Figaro)
Last played on
Madam Butterfly: 'Un bel di vedremo'
Giacomo Puccini
Madam Butterfly: 'Un bel di vedremo'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Madam Butterfly: 'Un bel di vedremo'
Last played on
Un Bel di Vedremo
Mirella Freni
Un Bel di Vedremo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Un Bel di Vedremo
Last played on
L'amico Fritz - Tutto tace (Cherry Duet)
Pietro Mascagni
L'amico Fritz - Tutto tace (Cherry Duet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5c6.jpglink
L'amico Fritz - Tutto tace (Cherry Duet)
Orchestra
Last played on
Signore, ascolta (Turandot)
Giacomo Puccini
Signore, ascolta (Turandot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Signore, ascolta (Turandot)
Last played on
Si, mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Si, mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Si, mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Last played on
Adriana Lecouvreur: Io son l'umile ancella
Francesco Cilea
Adriana Lecouvreur: Io son l'umile ancella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b04kt.jpglink
Adriana Lecouvreur: Io son l'umile ancella
Last played on
La boheme - Act 3, Donde lieta usci
Giacomo Puccini
La boheme - Act 3, Donde lieta usci
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La boheme - Act 3, Donde lieta usci
Last played on
Un bel di vedremo (Madama Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Un bel di vedremo (Madama Butterfly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Un bel di vedremo (Madama Butterfly)
Last played on
Eugene Onegin - Letter Scene
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin - Letter Scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin - Letter Scene
Manon Lescaut - In quelle trine morbide (Act 2)
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut - In quelle trine morbide (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Manon Lescaut - In quelle trine morbide (Act 2)
Orchestra
Falstaff - 'Sul fin d'un soffio etesio'
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff - 'Sul fin d'un soffio etesio'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff - 'Sul fin d'un soffio etesio'
La Boheme: conclusion to Act I
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme: conclusion to Act I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme: conclusion to Act I
Last played on
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Last played on
Carmen - Toreador's Song
Georges Bizet
Carmen - Toreador's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Carmen - Toreador's Song
Last played on
Un bel di vedremo, from Madam Butterfly
Giacomo Puccini
Un bel di vedremo, from Madam Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Un bel di vedremo, from Madam Butterfly
Last played on
Un Bel Di
Mirella Freni
Un Bel Di
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Un Bel Di
Last played on
Tu che la vanita (Don Carlo)
Giuseppe Verdi
Tu che la vanita (Don Carlo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Tu che la vanita (Don Carlo)
Orchestra
Last played on
Madama Butterfly; Act 1 (conclusion): 'Viene la sera' / 'Vogliatemi beni'
Giacomo Puccini
Madama Butterfly; Act 1 (conclusion): 'Viene la sera' / 'Vogliatemi beni'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Madama Butterfly; Act 1 (conclusion): 'Viene la sera' / 'Vogliatemi beni'
Orchestra
Last played on
Un bel di vedremo (from Madam Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Un bel di vedremo (from Madam Butterfly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Un bel di vedremo (from Madam Butterfly)
Last played on
Io vengo a domandar (Don Carlo)
Giuseppe Verdi
Io vengo a domandar (Don Carlo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Io vengo a domandar (Don Carlo)
Last played on
Madama Butterfly: Un bel di vedremo
Giacomo Puccini
Madama Butterfly: Un bel di vedremo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Madama Butterfly: Un bel di vedremo
Last played on
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Last played on
On l'appelle Manon from Act 2 of Manon (feat. Mirella Freni, Luciano Pavarotti, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Peter Maag)
Jules Massenet
On l'appelle Manon from Act 2 of Manon (feat. Mirella Freni, Luciano Pavarotti, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Peter Maag)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
On l'appelle Manon from Act 2 of Manon (feat. Mirella Freni, Luciano Pavarotti, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan & Peter Maag)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mirella Freni
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en36q9
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-21T21:50:10
21
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Mirella Freni Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist