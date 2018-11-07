Jill FeldmanBorn 21 April 1952
Jill Feldman (born 21 April 1952 in Los Angeles) is an American soprano who has acquired an international reputation for her interpretation of medieval, baroque and classical repertoires.
Her highly expressive singing art combines great vocal agility with a profound dramatic sense of drama, in constant respect for the text.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Domine salvum fac regem
François Couperin
Regina coeli laetare, Alleluia
François Couperin
C'est peu, pour contenter la douleur (Medee)
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Oratorio per la Settimana Santa [Oratorio for Holy Week] (in two parts)
Luigi Rossi
Muss nicht der Mensch auf dieser Erden in steten Streite sein (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Thou wakeful shepherd (A morning hymn) Z.198
Henry Purcell
Wohl dem, der den Herren furchtet (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Xerse - Prologue and Act 1
Francesco Cavalli
Confitebor tibi, Domine - motet for voice and 5 viols (feat. Les Arts Florissants, William Christie & Jill Feldman)
Claudio Monteverdi
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
George Frideric Handel
